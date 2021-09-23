INCIDENT — At 5:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main and North Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1500 block of South Cabrini Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of South Miller and East Church streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 12:26 a.m., Edgar Garcia, 33, was arrested near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and violating a domestic violence order.
ARREST — At 7 p.m., Manuel Gauna, was arrested near the intersection of Lancaster and Drake drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.