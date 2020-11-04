Monday, Oct. 26

INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:27 p.m., Richard Hernandez, 38, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
