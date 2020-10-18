Monday, Oct. 12

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.
