You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, Oct. 12

Monday, Oct. 12

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Marquez, Jr.
Obituaries

Richard Marquez, Jr.

  • Updated

Richard was born on May 26th 1975 passed away on September 28th 2020 Richard Joyce of life was his sixth children coaching football barbecuing…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Local News

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News