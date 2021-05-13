INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 2:59 p.m., Allen Aros, 37, was arrested in the 1600 block of Calle Nueve and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

