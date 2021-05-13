INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 2:59 p.m., Allen Aros, 37, was arrested in the 1600 block of Calle Nueve and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.