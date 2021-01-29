INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 1:01 a.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 2300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, witness intimidation and violating a domestic violence restraining order resulting in injury and threats.
ARREST — At 6:01 p.m., Alberto Arroyo, 29, was arrested near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.