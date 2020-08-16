You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, August 10

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.

ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

