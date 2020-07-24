You are the owner of this article.
MLB Glance for Sunday

American League

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York101.000_
Baltimore11.500½
Boston11.500½
Tampa Bay11.500½
Toronto11.500½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago11.500_
Cleveland11.500_
Detroit11.500_
Kansas City11.500_
Minnesota11.500_

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston201.000_
Los Angeles11.5001
Oakland11.5001
Texas11.5001
Seattle02.0002

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, late

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 12:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:35 p.m.

National League

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta11.500_
Miami11.500_
New York11.500_
Philadelphia11.500_
Washington01.000½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis201.000_
Chicago11.5001
Cincinnati11.5001
Milwaukee11.5001
Pittsburgh02.0002

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Diego101.000_
Los Angeles21.667_
Colorado11.500½
San Francisco12.3331
Arizona01.0001

Saturday's Games

 

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Arizona at San Diego, late

Sunday's Games

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 11:15 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 11:20 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 4:08 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at San Diego, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:35 p.m.

