Lompoc Police Department is looking for a woman who has family in the Buellton area and was reported missing Oct. 19.
Police said the last known contact with 34-year-old Cassidy Kenworthy was made Aug. 18.
Kenworthy is described as having blond hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
She also has the word “MOM” and stars tattooed on her left wrist.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Kenworthy’s whereabouts or who saw her after Aug. 18 to contact Det. Miller of the Lompoc Police Department at 805-875-8124.