The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will offer after-school youth programs at Minami Community Center next month and teen excursions in the upcoming year after the City Council approved funding increases this week.
A $10,000 allocation funded by youth services savings, approved by the City Council Tuesday, will allow Recreation and Parks to implement youth afternoon programs at Minami four hours a day, Wednesday through Saturday, beginning in June.
According to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman, local community centers such as Minami have been closed to after-school programs for over a decade, with the exception of short-term events planned by the department, due to low funds.
Although the closure was extended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Recreation and Parks officials were recently given the go-ahead to reopen Minami amid the relaxing of restrictions on indoor activities and increased savings from maintained vacancies in the department.
"It's a quick turnaround time," Smitherman said. "We’ll probably have a soft opening at first to make sure we have all our ducks in a row, and then we’ll start advertising later on in the month."
While some details are still up in the air, Smitherman said the department is planning to offer athletic activities including kickboxing, yoga, cardio boot camps, volleyball, futsal and basketball.
The $10,000 allocation will cover staffing requirements for the first month or so, and additional funding will be provided to keep the program going into next year, hopefully with some offerings for adults as well, he said.
Council members were excited to allocate the funds toward additional programs at Minami, approving the action in a budget amendment along with salary increases in various city departments.
"I know these were conversations we as a council were having last year — making sure students had access to community centers, especially during the times that they’re not in schools. I just really want to thank our director, Alex Posada, for supporting this, and everyone on city staff for working out the numbers," Councilwoman Gloria Soto said.
Council members also approved the receipt of a California Coastal Conservancy grant totaling $35,000 for a Teen Treks to the Coast program, which will take local youth on day and overnight excursions to coastal points and aquariums in areas including Long Beach and Monterey Bay.
Since COVID-19 restrictions currently prevent the department from safely transporting youth in vans to such programs, the time frame for Treks to the Coast is unknown.
Still, Recreation and Parks officials are grateful for the opportunities the grant will provide.
"Many of these kids haven't even been to the beach. These grants allow us to help youth to get to know the region and learn what else is out there. These programs are eye-opening to a lot of youth," Smitherman said.
To watch Tuesday's City Council meeting, visit the city's YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofSantaMariaCalifornia.