MilTax: Military OneSource offers free tax prep

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- Tax season can be a dreaded time of year for many people, but the Defense Department's Military OneSource offers the MilTax program to ease filing stress for service members and their families.

There is no need to worry about costs in tax preparation because the services are free. MilTax kicks off on Military OneSource Jan. 22, offering electronic filing via do-it-yourself software and personalized support from a tax consultant.

Those who qualify to use the free MilTax program are active duty service members and their families, National Guard members and Reservists, survivors and veterans who have left the service in the last 365 days, said Kelly Smith, DoD's Military Community and Family Policy program analyst.

Smith emphasized that whether filing on one's own or seeking out assistance from a tax consultant, MilTax services are available year-round for extensions and circumstances unique to the military community.

''It is important for service members and families to know that they have options when it comes to support during tax-filing season,'' she said.

