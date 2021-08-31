Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez LB: 16 total tackles (six solo), 2 TFLs; 1.5 sacks in 26-21 win over Fillmore.
Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez LB
Trending Now
-
Mary Buren Elementary principal placed on administrative leave
-
Coroner identifies Santa Maria, Solvang residents killed in two Hwy 101 crashes
-
Guadalupe family mourns relative killed in officer-involved shooting, seeks financial help
-
Bystander struck, killed by gunfire in Guadalupe police-involved shooting
-
Righetti Football: New-look Warriors set for kickoff vs. Lompoc