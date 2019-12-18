Michael Briscoe | DB

We’ve added another DB! Welcome to the Mustangs, Michael Briscoe (@yvngbriscoe_)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/RXXsLqp0r3— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.