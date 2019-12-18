Michael Briscoe | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Hometown: Vacaville

School: Vacaville High

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.

