Memories! What are memories made of? We all have them. Memories of people you have known or places you have been. Memories of days and years that have long since passed. Was it yesterday, the day before, or maybe a lifetime ago? No matter how many years have passed, we still remember a face, a smile, a place, an event or just a time that will bring a smile to our faces or a tear to our eyes. Those are the memories that we hope to share with you, our readers of the Santa Ynez Valley News, in our special section "A Place Called Home."
We believe this section to be one of the — if not the largest — special edition ever produced in our 96-year history. Because it is about our hometowns and the communities that make up the Santa Ynez Valley, we know it is one of he most special sections that has ever been produced here at the paper. What makes it so very special is that is about the people, businesses, churches or organizations that make the communities that we serve a “A Place Called Home.” Every page of this publication will be designed and prepared for you, our loyal Valley News readers.
We hope that you will share your memories with us and help contribute to this timeless special section, by contributing photographs that tell the story of the Santa Ynez Valley's history and people through your eyes as well.
Please email your photos to Managing Editor Marga Cooley at mcooley@santamariatimes.com.