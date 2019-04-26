The Ray Gil and Alan Hunt Mission Memorial Run/Walk will be returning to the Lompoc Valley during the first Sunday of May.
This year’s event will take place on Sunday, May 5 and will be held at the La Purisima Mission.
And per Larry Huyck, Lompoc Valley Distance Club spokesperson, the event is welcoming more local runners and walkers to take part in this year’s festivities.
The run/walk will be a 5K and 10K event. There will be an on-site registration from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Tule Village area located northwest of the mission’s visitors center.
The entrance fee will be $10 for those interested in the 5K, then $15 for people who want to do the 10K. Fees for children aged 17 and under are $5. Members of the Lompoc Valley Distance Club can receive a $2 discount on the day of the race.
The runners will be broken off into eight different age groups at the race – with the 17 and under division all the way to the 80+ demographic.
Awards will be handed out following the race. They will be rewarded to the overall male and female winner, plus the first and second place winners of both races. The top walkers will also be awarded for the first place finish in both the male and female division. Following the races, and in the tradition of Hunt, the refreshments will include Mother’s Cookies along with fruit and water.
For more information, contact Huyck at lompocvalleydistanceclub@gmail.com or call 805-291-7701.