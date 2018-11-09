Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, will be the featured speaker at the next meeting of the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women.
The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. The program is slated to start at 7.
McCarty, who was selected by the Lompoc Chamber as the 2018 Lompoc Valley Woman of the Year, is expected to share information about the work being done at the Rape Crisis Center and present information to elevate awareness of local incidences of child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking, and support services that are available for survivors.
Attendees will also be able to learn about opportunities regarding training to be a volunteer at the Rape Crisis Center, which provides education, crisis hotline assistance and advocacy.
For more information on the event, email pamelajoybuchanan@icloud.com or call 805-588-2916.