The Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City 2023 address and luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Craft House at Corque in Solvang.
The event will feature keynote speaker California Assemblymember for the 37th District, Gregg Hart and presentations from Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti and an introduction of Solvang City Manager Randy Murphy.
The presentation will include topics such as water, sewers, and housing in Santa Barbara County.
After the event, the community is invited to a meet and greet with Hart, and Solvang City Council members.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-solvang-2023-tickets-672589111137?aff=oddtdtcreator
Ticket includes lunch.