An 11-year-old student recently got an up-close look at the inner workings of the city of Lompoc after being named Mayor for a Day.
ZyEkiel Langston won the honor in a silent auction at Manzanita Public Charter School’s Winter Wonderland fundraiser late last year. Langston, who prefers to go by Z, cashed in the prize on Wednesday as he toured several city facilities with Mayor Jenelle Osborne, including City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Lompoc Police Station.
Osborne said she was excited to share the role of mayor and help a young resident learn more about his city.
“The goal of the program is to provide citizens an opportunity to better understand the city’s structure, services and departments, especially since Lompoc is one the few full-service cities in California,” she said. “Touring the wastewater treatment facility, the library and the Police Department are just a few of the locations Z chose to see but it could have been the landfill, the airport and our Fire Department. Having the opportunity to ask questions, explore the daily operations and meeting our employees is great way to explore potential career paths.”
Osborne added that the program was “one more avenue for Lompoc residents to explore their community and what makes it special, as well as how important it is to be involved in local decisions and your local government.”