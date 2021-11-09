101621 AG RHS 02.JPG

Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett throws during a game against Righetti. Arroyo Grande won 39-35. 

Perrett was efficient through the air, completing 10 of 12 passes for 155 yards and a score while also rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Max Perrett, Arroyo Grande QB: 10 for 12, 155 yards, TD passing; 5 carries, 65 yards, TD rushing.

