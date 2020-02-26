'March For Our Lives' scholarships available

The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee, which works to promote safety and advance changing laws to save lives, is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating high school senior enrolled in Lompoc Unified School District.

Applications can be picked up from scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three LUSD high schools. Students have until Friday, March 13, to complete and return the application.

The scholarships were developed in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Lompoc was among 850 cities worldwide that participated in a March For Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018.

The scholarship review committee is looking for a senior who shows an interest in reducing gun violence in Lompoc, across the country and worldwide. The committee will consider academics, ongoing community service, leadership activities, involvement in school activities and the quality of the essay on these issues/solutions.

For more information, contact Chairman Wally Waldau at 805-588-3998.

