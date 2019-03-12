The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating senior enrolled at Lompoc, Cabrillo or Maple high schools.
Applications can be picked up from scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three high schools. Students have until Friday, March 15, to complete and turn in the application.
Wally Waldau, chairman for the local chapter, said the scholarships are being offered to keep the community aware of the issues surrounding gun violence and school safety, and to support students who are willing to address the issues. The chapter was founded as part of the nationwide response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.
For more information, contact Waldau at 805-588-3998 or at wallywaldau@msn.com.