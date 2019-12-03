The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley News honored four young women with Youth in Service awards at the 2019 banquet. They are from left, Samantha Garcia, Ariana Avila Torres, Alyssa Antoci and Ella Hoose.
Since 1996, these “quiet heroes” who volunteer in various ways throughout the community have been honored by the Valley Foundation in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Additionally, awards are given for lifetime achievement and to volunteers in the foundation's primary areas of grant-making: service to youth, seniors, education, and health and human services. Each winner receives a grant from the foundation for donation to the charity of his or her choice.
Since 2012 the recognition program has sought nominees for Youth in Service awards to spotlight ninth through 12th grade students who provide outstanding service to others in the Santa Ynez Valley or Los Alamos. This scholarship award supports the youths’ further education or training.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Valley Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley News. Nomination forms for Man & Woman of the Year and the Youth in Service Award can be found in the Santa Ynez Valley News starting Dec. 5. Forms will continue to be published through mid-January.
In an annual dance that taps those who go above and beyond when it comes to service, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley Ne…
Winners will be chosen by a panel of Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Valley News, and former Man and Woman of the Year winners, based on the nominations received. They will be honored March 28 at a banquet at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
At that time the Valley Foundation will also be celebrating its commitment to improving the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference.
The foundation grant recipients have included the Rona Barrett Foundation, Solvang and Buellton Senior Centers, Veggie Rescue, and the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy