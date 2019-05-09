A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Los Angeles County was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department, a police spokesman said.
Frank Sotelo was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department on an outstanding warrant for numerous counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor 10 years of age or younger as well as sexual assault of a minor by use of force, duress, menace or fear.
Sotelo has been a resident of Santa Maria for more than five years, so Los Angeles County Sheriff’’s Department investigators asked Santa Maria Police Department detectives for assistance locating and arresting him, the spokesman said.
Based upon the circumstances and pattern of Sotelo’s alleged criminal conduct, Santa Maria detectives are concerned there are more victims in this area who have not yet come forward.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Sotelo, the case or similar incidents to contact Detective Murillo at 805-928-3781, ext. 2139.