Mallard Fillmore 7/8

All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Michael Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
After a 94-day battle with COVID-19 in which survival was uncertain, Santa Maria resident Efrain Rangel was discharged Wednesday from Marian Regional Medical Center and finally able to rejoin his wife and three children.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.