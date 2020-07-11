Mallard Fillmore 7/11 Jul 11, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Santa Maria judge speaks out after social media post shows son urinating on American flag Updated Jul 8, 2020 A Santa Maria judge is speaking out after his family allegedly received threats over a staged photo of his son urinating on an American flag appeared on social media during the weekend. +2 Obituaries Ricardo Espinoza Updated Jul 9, 2020 Ricardo Espinoza of Santa Maria, California passed away on June 25, 2020. +3 Local News County officials tell Santa Maria to manage its COVID-19 spread through enforcement Updated Jul 9, 2020 Santa Maria officials agreed to take stronger action Tuesday to encourage compliance with health orders and collaborate with the Santa Barbara… +8 Local Player of the Decade: Vote for Northern Santa Barbara County's First Round Updated 13 hrs ago You will pick winners in a head-to-head tournament style contest to determine the area's Player of the Decade. First up is eight nominees from Santa Barbara County, including top seed Toa Taua. +2 Crime and Courts Santa Maria couple sentenced to prison for burglarizing elderly woman's home Jul 3, 2020 A Santa Maria man and woman on Wednesday were each sentenced to state prison on burglary-related charges stemming from a December incident in which a safe was taken from an elderly woman's home. Crime and Courts Police: Man arrested in Santa Maria had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash Jul 3, 2020 All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Michael Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun. Local News Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter under mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak Updated Jul 8, 2020 The Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter in Santa Maria has been placed under mandatory quarantine after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the faci… Local News Being tested for COVID-19 fast, easy, almost painless; making appointment, getting result worse Updated Jul 7, 2020 Most people in Santa Barbara County have not been tested for COVID-19. In fact, most county residents don’t even know anyone who’s been tested. Local News Santa Barbara County confirms 87 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Santa Maria Updated Jul 8, 2020 An additional 87 COVID-19 cases and the death of a Santa Maria resident confirmed to have the virus were reported by the Santa Barbara County … Local News Pismo Beach a magnet for Fourth of July revelers Updated Jul 5, 2020 Visitors from the Central Valley as well as the Central Coast flocked to Pismo Beach to celebrate the Fourth of July, many of them decked out …