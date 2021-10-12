100921 SJHS AGHS 02.JPG

St. Joseph's Malakai Langley runs during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21 as Langley scored two touchdowns in the first half. 

St. Joseph sophomore Malakai Langley set the tone for the Knights in their game at Arroyo Grande last Friday. He ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run on the game's very first play. St. Joseph raced out to a 21-0 lead about midway through the first quarter and never looked back in a 39-21 win.

Langley finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns on offense and also played defense and returned kicks for the Knights. 

Malakai Langley, St. Joseph RB/DB: 18 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs; four tackles in 39-21 win over Arroyo Grande.

