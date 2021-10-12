St. Joseph sophomore Malakai Langley set the tone for the Knights in their game at Arroyo Grande last Friday. He ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run on the game's very first play. St. Joseph raced out to a 21-0 lead about midway through the first quarter and never looked back in a 39-21 win.
Langley finished with 180 yards and two touchdowns on offense and also played defense and returned kicks for the Knights.
