Mahakankala Buddhist Center North, 701 E. North Ave., suite F (upstairs), will offer a half-day Meditation Retreat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
During the retreat, titled “We Can Be Heroes,” resident teacher Keli Vaughan will guide meditations intended to lead participants into Buddhist methods for developing wisdom and compassion. The cost of the event is $20 per person, or $30 per pair.
For more information, email info@meditateinlompoc.org, visit meditateinlompoc.org, or call 805-563-6000.