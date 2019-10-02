Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Dr. Dushyant Viswanathan will discuss the crucial role intestines play in the immune system and overall organ health during a free community lecture scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the medical center's Ocean's Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Viswanathan, co-founder of V2 Health hospitalist service, is dual board-certified in both internal medicine and integrative medicine. During the Oct. 9 lecture, it is expected he will discuss overall organ health related to the brain, liver, skin, heart, kidneys and lungs, and how better understanding those connections can decrease cancer risk.
The lecture is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Lecture Series.