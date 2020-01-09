LVMC and Central Coast American Heart Association hosting 'Breakfast in Red' event in February

LVMC and Central Coast American Heart Association hosting 'Breakfast in Red' event in February

The Central Coast chapter of the American Heart Association sent out a tweet this morning inviting Lompoc area residents to register for the upcoming "Breakfast in Red" event.

The breakfast, sponsored locally by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H. Street, in Lompoc on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature the first "Lompoc REDTalk."

For more information on the event, or to RSVP, email Rebecca.Mendoza@heart.org or call 805-979-5286.

