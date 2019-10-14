Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the "Great California ShakeOut," a statewide earthquake drill planned for 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
During the self-led drill, all students and staff will practice how to “drop, cover and hold on,” which is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake, according to the district.
"Properly planning for natural hazards results in safer, more prepared and resilient schools, and the benefits from ensuring school safety go beyond the school campus," read a portion of a statement from LUSD. "The 'ShakeOut' is our opportunity to practice how to protect ourselves during earthquakes."