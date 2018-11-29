Lompoc Unified School District is offering opportunities for students to apply for enrollment at another school within the district, pending available space.
Applications for the 2019-20 school year are available at the District Office at 1301 North A St., at school sites and online at www.lusd.org. Applications must be received by Jan. 15 to be included in the lottery. Transportation will not be provided for approved applications.
For more information, contact LUSD's Central Attendance office at 805-742-3244.