The Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, at 3346 Constellation Road, will host a forum featuring the candidates running for the Lompoc Unified School District board of education at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The field of candidates includes Alan Skinner, Timothy Moncier and current board member Bill Heath, each of whom is seeking a two-year seat, along with current board members Steve Straight and Gloria Grijalva, and challengers Deb Andrews and Nancy Schuler-Jones, all of whom are vying for two full four-year terms.
For more information on either event, contact the Rev. Jane Quandt or John McReynolds at 805-736-6352.