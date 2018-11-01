Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl is inviting the community to join him at his final "Coffee with Bob" gathering, scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St.
The public is invited to attend the free meeting, at which community members can meet Lingl and let him know how they feel about things going on in Lompoc. Lingl, a two-term mayor and past city councilman, has been hosting the gatherings for the past 10 years, but Lompoc will have a new mayor after the Nov. 6 election, so this week will mark the finale.
"(I) still want to hear from you one last time," Lingl said.