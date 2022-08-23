Gildred began his senior season in a huge way, completing 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 rout of Atascadero. One of the first plays of the game was Gildred's 82-yard touchdown pass Daulton Beard (who had six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown).
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
