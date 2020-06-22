Daily 3
Midday: 5-7-4
Evening: 4-3-7
Daily 4
3-7-2-8
Daily Derby
1st: 06 Whirl Win
2nd: 02 Lucky Star
3rd: 12 Lucky Charms
Race time: 1:42.82
Estimated jackpot: $424,000
Fantasy 5
04-12-17-18-37
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
11-34-36-52-66
Mega Ball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball (Saturday)
10-31-41-63-67
Powerball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)
07-13-15-25-30
Mega Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $17 million
