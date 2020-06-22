Lottery

Daily 3

Midday: 5-7-4

Evening: 4-3-7

Daily 4

3-7-2-8

Daily Derby

1st: 06 Whirl Win

2nd: 02 Lucky Star

3rd: 12 Lucky Charms

Race time: 1:42.82

Estimated jackpot: $424,000

Fantasy 5

04-12-17-18-37

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

11-34-36-52-66

Mega Ball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball (Saturday)

10-31-41-63-67

Powerball: 5

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

SuperLotto Plus (Saturday)

07-13-15-25-30

Mega Ball: 13

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

