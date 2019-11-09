Daily 3
Midday: 4-4-1
Evening: 7-4-0
Daily 4
4-8-7-7
Daily Derby
1st: 06 Whirl Win
2nd: 11 Money Bags
3rd: 12 Lucky Charms
Race time: 1:48.21
Estimated jackpot: $602,000
Fantasy 5
04-10-13-24-31
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Mega Millions (Friday)
03-04-10-39-58
Mega Ball: 14
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Powerball
14-17-35-38-60
Powerball: 25
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-12-26-41-44
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $9 million