Lottery Numbers

Daily 3

Midday: 0-4-3

Evening: 5-3-4

Daily 4

9-0-3-6

Daily Derby

1st: 04 Big Ben

2nd: 12 Lucky Charms

3rd: 10 Solid Gold

Race time: 1:46.60

Estimated jackpot: $133,000

Fantasy 5

01-03-08-28-37

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Mega Millions (Friday)

12-13-21-46-57

Mega Ball: 21

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Powerball

13-16-32-58-59

Powerball: 09

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

SuperLotto Plus

16-30-37-39-43

Mega Ball: 14

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

