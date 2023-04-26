The Los Alamos Theatre Group returns to the stage for their eighth original production, "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy," starting Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.
The new play features a cast of 10, including songs by local musician Dillon Ruse, that take audiences on a journey to the conjured up location of "Seven Acres" — a very exclusive wellness haven located in the hills above Los Alamos.
The fictional location is based on a custom-designed community reserved "for the gently challenged, often gifted, and decidedly affluent," and promises laughter, mystery, music and song.
"Patients and staff have worked hard and long to put on this dazzling program," said Jeffrey Bloom, Los Alamos Theatre Group co-founder. "With a nutty setup like this, can a shocking gangland murder be far off?"
The production benefits the nonprofit theatre group which in turn donates both cash and hard work to worthy local charities.
Showtimes are Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at latgstore.square.site.
The production is located inside The Depot Bar & Mall at 515 Bell Street, Los Alamos.