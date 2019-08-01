Los Alamos Branch Library now offers a seed library filled with plant seeds that are available for free to all members of the community, a library spokeswoman said.
The Los Alamos facility is a branch of the Santa Maria Public Library, which has provided seed libraries at all of its locations, including the libraries in New Cuyama, Guadalupe and Orcutt.
Community residents can use the self-service seed station to borrow up to three packets of seeds to take home and plant to grow vegetables, spices or flowers, harvesting some for themselves and letting the rest go to seed.
Seeds from their crop are then returned to the seed library for other residents to borrow.
If patrons are unable to return seeds, packets of fresh, commercially grown open-pollinated — that is, non-hybrid, non-genetically modified — seeds can be returned to keep the library stocked.
A binder of instructional information on each available seed is provided for patrons to read or photocopy and take home.
The seed library is the result of a partnership with the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation and a grant from the Altrusa International Foundation of Santa Maria.
The Los Alamos Branch Library at 405 Helena St. is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call the Los Alamos Library at 805-344-1025 during business hours or the Santa Maria Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.