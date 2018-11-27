Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH), located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, celebrated 54 years of service to the community on Nov. 8 with an anniversary lunch on the patio attended by staff, doctors, nurses and Auxiliary volunteers.
The hospital has received many awards over its 54 years of service, including the 2018 Press Ganey “Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience”, a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement acknowledging that SYVCH was in the top 5 percent of U.S. health care organizations for overall patient experience in the Emergency Department.
Also, SYVCH was named one of the top 20 highest ranked Critical Access Hospitals in the country for “Patient Satisfaction” in 2018 by the National Rural Health Association, a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues.
Wende Cappetta, SYVCH vice president remarked, “We are so honored and proud to continue to provide outstanding patient care combined with current technology; all thanks to the strong support of our staff, Auxiliary, Foundation and the entire Santa Ynez Valley community.”
The hospital was funded through a grass roots community effort spearheaded by a concerned group of 68 women who formed the Auxiliary Charter Members in 1962. A total of 1,225 donors contributed $352,391 to make the vision of a hospital based in Solvang a reality on Nov. 9, 1964.
The hospital became affiliated with Cottage Health in April 1995, and renamed Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Today, the 11-bed facility continues to provide high quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, digital mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), cardiac rehabilitation program, physicians’ specialty clinic and 24-hour emergency services to the residents and visitors of the Santa Ynez Valley.