Tidbits
Local AAUW branch to host 'Flapjack Fundraiser' -- The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a "Flapjack Fundraiser" from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Applebee’s, 621 W. Central Ave.
The money raised, according to the AAUW, will go toward the cost of sending five eighth-grade girls from Lompoc Valley Middle School and Vandenberg Middle School to the AAUW Tech Trek STEM Camp at UCSB in July. Tech Trek is a weeklong academic residential camp featuring hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Tickets for the fundraiser are $10 per person. They can be purchased in advance from AAUW members or at the door. For more information, call Wynn Clevenger 805-736-3067.
Vandenberg Village Lions Club to serve diners, help students -- The Vandenberg Village Lions Club will serve diners for the 12th straight year Tuesday, March 19, at Tom's Burgers in an effort to raise money for its scholarship fund.
The Tip-a-Lion event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 115 E. College Ave. Raffle prizes will also be given away during the event. All tips and money raised through the event will go toward scholarships provided by the club to Cabrillo High School seniors, according to the club.
To pick up orders, call 805-736-9996. To view the restaurant's menu, visit www.tomsburgersa2z.com.
Pianist to headline Lompoc Music Association show -- William Koseluk, advertised as “Lompoc’s own” piano virtuoso, will take center stage at the Lompoc Music Association’s next concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.
Koseluk is scheduled to perform works by three major composers: “Sonata #31 in A- Flat Major,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Gaspard de la Nuit,” a French impressionistic virtuosic classic by Maurice Ravel; and “Sonata #3 in B Minor,” by Frederic Chopin.
Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults and $6 for students. They will be available at the door.
The Lompoc Alpha Club will hold its sixth Garden Tour and Tea on Saturday, May 4, from noon to 4 p.m at 704 E. Ocean Ave., in Lompoc. The five unique gardens will be self-tours. For tickets, call 805 736-1645 or the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce at 805-736-4567.
VAFB to host 'Visionary Women' panel -- In recognition of March being Women’s History Month, Vandenberg Air Force Base is celebrating women’s contributions to society and their local communities with events themed, "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence.”
As part of this celebration, the base will host a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the on-base Pacific Coast Club to honor women who have led efforts to end war, violence and injustice, and have been pioneers in their respective fields. The panel will include Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and Robin Ghormley, the 30th Space Wing’s chief of public affairs.
The event is free and open to all who have base access. The Pacific Coast Club is located at 758 Nebraska Ave. Lunch will be served for a fee.
Fashion show to benefit American Cancer Society -- The Lompoc Relay for Life's "Love Will Find a Cure" team will hold a fashion show and luncheon fundraiser on Saturday, April 6, at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Avenue.
A social hour will begin at 11 a.m., with the luncheon set to start at noon. A variety of raffle items and door prizes will also be available. As always, local cancer survivors will be the models and will share their stories of their fight against cancer. This year the models will be wearing fashions from Deasee’s Boutique in Lompoc. Tickets are $40, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
For more information and/or tickets, contact Lu Knowles at 805-736-0049 or Diane Zemanovic at 805-737-0566. Reservations are requested by March 31.
Church to hold 'Tie-In' in honor of Quilting Day -- A special "Tie-In" program will be held to celebrate National Quilting Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Timothy Hall at Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E St.
Community members are invited to attend and join the Bethany quilters. Attendees do not need to know how to quilt; they only need to know how to tie a knot, and the quilters will be able to teach that. Those feeling more adventurous will be able to help design, sew, lay and/or finish a quilt using precut squares. All materials will be provided.
The finished quilts will be sent via Lutheran World Relief to disaster-stricken areas of the world.
For more information, contact Judy Carpenter at 805-757-3503 or judykaycar@comcast.net.
Saturday night at the movies -- The Lompoc Film Club screens movies Saturdays at 7 p.m. at the LAUNCHpad, 1010 North H St., at the Northside Shopping Center. Doors open around 6:40 p.m. and close at 7:10. A post-screening discussion is welcomed, and light refreshments will be served.
- March 16: "Juliet, Naked." UK. Comedy. 2018. 1 hour, 37 mins. Directed by Jesse Peretz and starring Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne and Chris O’Doud. Once madly in love with Annie, his longtime girlfriend, Duncan has become more dedicated to faded rocker Tucker Crowe than to her, causing the relationship to flounder. But in a surprising twist of fate, it's Annie who ultimately connects with Tucker.
- March 23: "Half Past Autumn." U.S. documentary. 2000. 1 hour, 29 mins. Directed by Craig Rice. Known for his cinematic opus "Shaft," Gordon Parks was also an accomplished photojournalist who documented the struggles of the Civil Rights movement for Life magazine. Park knew no boundaries and in addition to his filmmaking and photography, this genuine Renaissance man was also a poet, a novelist, a musician and a composer.
- March 30: "The Bookshop." U.K. Drama based on book. 2018. 1 hour, 53 mins. Directed by Isabel Coixet and starring Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson and Bill Nighy. In 1959 England, free-spirited widow Florence Green follows her lifelong dream by opening a bookshop in a conservative coastal town. While bringing about a cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Vladimir Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame and the support of a reclusive, book-loving widower.
'March For Our Lives' scholarships available -- The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating senior enrolled at Lompoc, Cabrillo or Maple high schools.
Applications can be picked up from scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three high schools. Students have until Friday, March 15, to complete the application.
Wally Waldau, chairman for the local chapter, said the scholarships are being offered to keep the community aware of the issues surrounding gun violence and school safety, and to support students who are willing to address the issues. The chapter was founded as part of the nationwide response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.
For more information, contact Waldau at 805-588-3998 or at wallywaldau@msn.com.
Democratic Club accepting scholarship applications -- The Lompoc Valley Democratic Club (LVDC) is accepting applications for its 2019 scholarship program.
The LVDC annually awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors, one at each of the three Lompoc high schools — Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School and Maple High School. The committee, according to the LVDC, will consider academics, ongoing community service, leadership activities, involvement in school activities and an interest in social issues and American democratic principles.
To receive an application packet, students or parents can contact the counselors at each school. A completed application packet must be received by the counselors listed above by Friday, March 15, for Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools, and by Wednesday, May 15, for Maple High School.
For more information, contact Wally Waldau, assistant scholarship chairperson, at 805-588-3998 or wallywaldau@msn.com.
LHS alumni group accepting scholarship applications -- The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is currently accepting applications for three $1,000 scholarships that the organization will award this year to graduating seniors or graduates of Lompoc High School who are attending college or vocational school.
To be eligible, graduating seniors must have attended LHS for four years and must be the son/daughter of a member of the LHS Alumni Association. Applications will also be accepted for LHS graduates attending a university, community college or vocational school who are enrolled in at least 12 units.
Applications can be picked up at the LHS counseling office, 515 W. College Ave., or can be downloaded from www.lompocalumniassn.org. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, May 17.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com for more information. Lifetime membership is $30.
Ongoing
Movie Mondays at library -- The Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., is offering free movie screenings at 2 p.m. Mondays in the Grossman Gallery. A different feature film will be shown each week and popcorn will be provided.
Anyone looking for a fun way to fill an afternoon is invited to attend. All films are licensed for viewing under Movie Licensing USA. To find out which film is being shown each week, call 805-875-8778.
Fabing-McKay-Spanne House — 207 North L St., a restored turn-of-the-century home featuring a carriage house, reference room and the anchor of the USS Chauncey, a destroyer wrecked off the nearby coast during the 1923 Honda Point tragedy, the Navy’s largest peace-time disaster.
Hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday and Thursday, and the fourth Saturday of the month. Cost: Donation. Info: 805-735-4626.
La Purisima Mission — 2295 Purisima Road, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the building closing at 4:30 p.m. Guided tours are offered at 1 p.m. except when special events are scheduled.
Advance tour reservations required for groups larger than 10. Cost: $6 parking fee. Info: 805-733-3713.
Lompoc Museum — 200 South H St. The museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: 805-736-3888.
Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery — 501 E. North Ave. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 805-875-8775, ext. 8787.
Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room — 1520 E. Chestnut Court, features local artists each month. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Info: 805-736-9032.
Community Partners in Caring seeking volunteers — Community Partners in Caring, 111 South I St. Suite C-1, Lompoc, is looking for volunteers who are available one or two hours a week.
An hour a week of someone's companionship or assistance with simple tasks can make a world of difference to a person living alone, sick, dependent or for someone who needs a rest from caring for an ill parent or spouse. With two hours a week you can provide transportation to a doctor appointment or grocery store for someone without a vehicle.
Community Partners in Caring's Volunteer Program prepares, educates, and supports caring individuals willing to volunteer their time and energy towards helping their neighbors in need. For more information, call 805-737-1976 or email community@partnersincaring.org or visit partnersincaring.org.
VIPs needed — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Visitors Center reception area is staffed by Volunteer Information Professionals (VIPs) Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers greet visitors, distribute visitor information, keep brochure racks neatly stocked and occasionally assist chamber staff with the assembly of visitor packets.
Additional volunteers are needed to fill out the weekly schedule. The schedule is geared around volunteer's availability. The only requirements are that an individual has been a Lompoc resident for at least three years, is familiar with the Lompoc Valley and surrounding areas, likes to meet people and has a positive attitude. Call 805-736-4567, ext. 223, for more information.
Senior's Club hosts gatherings twice a week -- The Lompoc Senior's Club is inviting all area senior citizens (ages 50 and older) to attend casual social gatherings the club hosts from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Attendees are encouraged to bring magazines, books, family photos, favorite recipes, hobby photos, car photos or whatever else they'd like. The gatherings are meant to be a time for participants to sit down and read, share with friends and/or make new friends. Info: www.facebook.com/LompocSeniorsClub.
Dog food drive to benefit Shadow's Fund rescue -- Shadow's Fund, a local animal rescue, has partnered with Grocery Outlet, 316 E. Ocean Ave., for an ongoing dog food drive to benefit the Shadow's Fund shelter.
A collection box has been set up at the store and shoppers are encouraged to donate any size of Evo and/or California Natural brand of dog foods. Shadow's Fund relies entirely on community support to operate. Info: Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.
Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers -- The Lompoc Meals on Wheels program, which provides home delivered daily meals to elderly and/or disabled residents, is in need of volunteers to drive meals to clients.
For more information on becoming a volunteer, or to fill out an application, call 805-736-3257 or visit the organization's office at 123 North D St. (through back door).
Lodge offering 'Barbecue Team' for fundraisers -- The Lompoc Elks Lodge is offering its "Barbecue Team" to local nonprofits or groups that would like to raise funds with a barbecue sale.
The lodge, located at 905 E. Ocean Ave., hosts several fundraiser barbecues each year. The meals are prepared in the facility's BBQ Room, which is where meals can be picked up. To schedule a barbecue fundraiser with the group, call Joe Gonzales at 805-735-7081.
Donations sought for ride service -- Lompoc resident Thomas Brandenberg, who offers free rides to the needy through his "A Little Help" service, is reaching out to the community for donations to help keep the service going.
The money raised will go toward gas and repairs to the van that he uses to shuttle people, primarily to medical visits and to buy medication and groceries, according to Brandenberg. For more information or to donate to the service, call Brandenberg at 305-397-9398.
Church offering free genealogy assistance -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 212 E. Central Ave., is offering free genealogy assistance to both members and nonmembers through its Lompoc Valley Family History Center.
The center is described by the church as a charitable service to the public to aid in ancestor research and record keeping. The center, located on the back side of the church, east of the parking lot, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. The center uses several resources to access records. For more information, call 805-735-4939.
Interested in gardening? -- The Lompoc Community Garden, located at 901 W. College Ave., has space available for anyone interested in gardening. Those who would like to participate are encouraged to get their spots now for the next season while spring planting is on the way.
At the garden, volunteers practice organic gardening and share information along with harvests and friendships. For more information, call Loretta at 805-757-3286 or Ruth at 805-291-6266 or look up “Lompoc Community Garden” on Facebook.
Community garden plots for rent -- The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission's Peace Community Garden, located at 1000 W. Ocean Ave., is available for plot rentals.
The fee to rent a space at the garden is $120 per year ($10 per month) and a one-time $40 refundable cleaning deposit. Split payments and sponsorship opportunities may be available. For an application, contact Becky Barritt at 805-331-3483 or at beckys.landscape@verizon.net.
City hosting Dance Fitness class -- The city of Lompoc is hosting a Dance Fitness class on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.
The class, which is open to adults only, is advertised as exercise in disguise. Each class session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The class fee is $30 for residents and $36 for nonresidents. For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or register at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Alzheimer's support group meets -- Anyone caring for an older person who has Alzheimer’s or a related disorder is invited to attend an ongoing support group held twice monthly in Lompoc at the Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1428 W. North Ave.
The group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday and fourth Monday of each month. It offers understanding and mutual support from other caregivers and caregiving strategies from professional facilitators. For more information, call Denese Daniels at 805-735-4010, Mary Lou Parks at 805-448-4534 or the Alzheimer’s Association at 805-892-4249.
Valley Haven offers free service to vets -- Lompoc Valley Haven, an adult day program for residents 55 and older, is now offering free day program services to eligible veterans, thanks to a recent grant the organization received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
To be eligible, veterans must be enrolled in the VA medical system. For more information, call Valley Haven at 805-733-9459.
Group offering DMV study sessions in Spanish -- A recently formed local educational organization named “SPAN” — Spanish-Speakers Access Network — is offering study sessions in Spanish to help residents prepare for the written DMV test that is being offered at the new DMV center at 1601 North H St.
The organization has received an emerging needs grant from The Fund of Santa Barbara to cover teacher stipend and educational materials. Several students have already successfully passed the written portion of the DMV exam after taking the free classes.
The group is planning to offer citizenship classes in the future. For more information, call 805-717-5145 or 805-717-4160.
Libraries hosting weekly 'preschool storytimes' -- The Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., hosts "preschool storytime" each week on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s department. The Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, will also host weekly "preschool storytime" events on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The sessions provide an opportunity for children 3 to 6 years old to have fun with engaging books, songs and activities as they build their literacy skills, according to the library. For more information on the Lompoc Library events, call 805-875-8781. For more on the Village Library events, call 805-733-3323.
LMA seeking board of directors members -- The Lompoc Music Association is seeking people with musical backgrounds and knowledge to join its board of directors.
The board meets once a month. Among its activities are selecting performers, scheduling concerts, hosting events, and sponsoring scholarship auditions. Interested persons should contact Allie Kay Spaulding at alliekay31@comcast.net.
Aging support group to continue -- A new "Aging Ain't Easy" support group meets the last Thursday of the month. Debby Walters, a retired registered nurse, will facilitate the group.
The event is open to the public to discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of aging. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Catherine Dalton at 805-736-1234.
What's blooming — and where? — During blooming season, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce staff surveys local flower fields to create a listing of what is blooming and the field locations.
The "Flower Field Alert" and a general map of valley locations can be found at lompoc.chambermaster.com/news/details/flower-field-alert. The maps and Flower Field Alerts are also available at the chamber's Visitor Center, 111 South I St.
Art on Saturdays at library -- The Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., is offering an “Art on Saturdays” craft program on the first and third Saturday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the library.
Art on Saturdays is child-driven and volunteer led, and participants can choose what they would like to work on. The program is open to children and teens. Experience in art is not necessary. An adult must accompany children 8 years old and younger.