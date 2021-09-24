Route One Farmers Market will offer a $10 one-time Veggie Voucher program every Sunday during the month of October to qualifying members of the community who have experienced food insecurity.

“We recognize that this past year has been difficult for many in our community,” said Shelby Wild, manager of Route One Farmers Market.

Community members who have experienced food insecurity within the last year are being invited to fill out a short survey while shopping at the Sunday farmers market to identify their need and qualify for a one-time $10 Veggie Voucher.

The voucher program is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

In addition, Route One will continue to offer a dollar match program through the end of the year which doubles customers' EBT buying power on the first $15 spent.

Route One is the only market within a 67-mile stretch to accept EBT and Market Match, according to Wild.

The Route One Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

For market updates, visit www.facebook.com/route1farmersmarket/.

