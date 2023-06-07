The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department will open its summer evening showings of popular family movies at Ryon Memorial Park starting Saturday, June 10.

Scheduled to premier at 8 p.m., the public can enjoy a free showing of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Pets should be left at home, but bring a blanket to share the show with friends and family.

This Saturday's showing kicks off what is currently scheduled for a three movie series through the summer months featuring a presentation of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on July 22, and a sunset showing of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on August 12.

All movies are scheduled to start at dusk, with a predicted start time of 8 p.m. Smoking, vaping and alcohol are not permitted at this event.

See more about these summer movie presentations, and the upcoming 4th of July Family Fun Day also for planned for Ryon Memorial Park, on the Lompoc Parks and Recreation's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063505508429.