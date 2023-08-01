Skateboard competition set Aug. 19
Lompoc Parks & Rec in coordination with Surf Connection is hosting the town's annual Skateboard Competition at Lompoc Skate Park at College Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event is open to skaters ages 7 and older, with prizes awarded in each category and age group.
According to organizers, participants must comply with the rules and regulations of the skate park and wear appropriate safety equipment.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the contest begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, per event.
Lompoc Foursquare Church will provide refreshments.
Registration can be completed at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will be accepted.
The Lompoc Skate Park is located at 305 W. College Ave.
Registration forms can also be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
For additional information, contact Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Aquatic Center closing for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close for routine maintenance on Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 27.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs including lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and water-exercise classes.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is open daily for recreation swim from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 11.
Members of the public seeking more information on the closure may contact Lompoc Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.
Swim instructor training offered
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course only provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
Author book signing at Chapter Two Bookstore
Children's author and illustrator Melissa Iwai will hold a book signing event at Chapter Two Bookstore on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12-4 p.m.
Iwai is a Cabrillo High School graduate who lives in New York City with her husband and son.
She has authored several books and is now working on a series of beginning readers books for Harper Collins.
She also works as an illustrator for other authors.
Chapter Two Bookstore is located at 1137 North H St., Lompoc.
For more information, call 805-735-9729