FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tyler Reddick won Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race – the 18th annual Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 – at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

A week after being eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs, Reddick posted his third win of the year, and first on an oval track.

“It’s just great to win here in a Cup car,” said Reddick, who races for Richard Childress Racing but recently announced that he’s moving to the 23XI team in 2024. “It was a wild day. We had a really fast Chevy but had a lot of issues today. We had tire vibration issues early and late but at the end, we were just going to run until something happened.”

