Cabrillo boys water polo’s season came to a close on Thursday, falling to Brentwood 11-5 in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 postseason.
The Conquistadores went 1-1 overall in the D5 playoffs, opening up with a road win at Rowland Heights Rowland High on Tuesday before falling to the Eagles in Los Angeles.
Cabrillo finishes the year at 20-12 overall under veteran head coach Jeff Dacus. The Conqs also went 2-4 in their first season as a member of the Channel League – facing the likes of Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos while also going against former Los Padres League foes Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Cabrillo additionally finished above .500 in both home games at the Lompoc Aquatic Center (6-3 overall) and away games (6-5).