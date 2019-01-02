A fundraiser yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1692 Calle Nueve in Mission Hills, with proceeds set to go toward medical expenses for a puppy that was recently rescued from a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the Cuyama Valley.
The puppy, named Sir Hedgehog Wolfy, was born with neurological, leg, and vision problems, according to KC Ochoa, the yard sale organizer who adopted the dog from the shelter to which it was taken after a raid at the marijuana grow. Ochoa said she needs to raise about $5,000 to cover the medical costs.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sirhedgehogwolfy/.