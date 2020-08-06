You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc woman sentenced to 7 years in state prison for March 2019 stabbing death

A Santa Maria judge on Wednesday sentenced a Lompoc woman to seven years in state prison for her role in the emotionally-driven stabbing death of a 55-year-old man inside a residence in March 2019.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor handed down the sentence to Darlene Ybarra, 36, who pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter of Eric Larsson and admitted an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to Dillon Forsyth, Ybarra's attorney.

Ybarra appeared in person inside the courtroom, while Forsyth and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg appeared by video conference.

