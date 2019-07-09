Four youth softball teams representing the Lompoc Valley found their way to top-five marks in the USA Softball Central California championships during the weekend of June 30. The teams also placed high in other summer tournaments.
The quartet of teams – representing 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U – have competed in tournaments in Orcutt and Ventura County during June and July; and have claimed multiple victories in a gauntlet that features Fresno, Bakersfield, Ventura and Santa Barbara County competition.
Here’s an overview on how all four teams fared:
Lompoc Legends
The 8U team, managed by Maressa Carlson, took second in Orcutt by going 4-1 overall. Their title run ended with a 10-4 loss to the Santa Maria Regulators at Lakeview Junior High in Orcutt on June 30.
The Legends defeated Paso Robles 14-0 and edged Goleta 6-5 during pool play action. They then routed Kerman 9-1 and got past Kingsburg 6-3.
Comprising the lineup on the Legends are Mia Campitelli, Liliana Ortega, Lillyanna Carlson, Harlow White, Aida Talavera, Rylie Hedrick, Aubrianna Baker, Aubrey Arias, Colby Bailey, Jenessa Zavala, Killian Shadowens Avery Mendoza and Freyah Anderson.
Lompoc Untouchables
Managed by John Reyna, the 10U team claimed third overall in Orcutt, going 3-1 overall. The Untouchables scored three routs against Bakersfield (14-2), Santa Maria (10-4) and Hanford (12-0) before falling to eventual champion the Goleta Thunder in the semifinals 7-2.
Filling the 10U roster are Leila Kiesling, Brynn Reyna, Brooklyn Hedricks, Colleen Smith, Kaylee Kopp, Mia Jansen, Kaydence Friedrich, Jayden Viscarra, Hayden Montgomery, Angelica Chavez, Lily Montross and Jocelyn Rios.
Lompoc Shockwaves
Led by Casey Brooks – who also coaches cross country and junior varsity softball at Lompoc High – the 12U Shockwaves went on to settle for second during the four-team single elimination tournament in Orcutt.
They began their tournament run with a 14-0 shutout of Selma and then a 9-4 win over Visalia. However, the Goleta Thunder would claim the 12U title by beating the Shockwaves 14-4.
Leading the Shockwaves are Makayla Jacobs, Giselle Silva, Taylor Walsh, Vienn Bowker, Siara Mata, Leah Ortiz, Grace Day, Kalianne Lawver, Angeliyah Gonzalez, Emma de Kok, Rianna Stouppe, Alex Brooks, Emma White and Grace Keller.
Outside of the Lakeview Junior High tournament, the Shockwaves additionally took third in the San Luis Obispo Memorial Tournament and second in the Jessica Mendoza All-Star Tournament at Camarillo.
Lompoc Cruisers
Coached by Codie Blea, the 14U team snatched third overall in Orcutt on June 30, beating Hanford 7-3 and Clovis 8-1 in pool play before trouncing Bakersfield 15-0 in the quarterfinals.
Their run ended with a 7-3 loss to Goleta in the semifinals.
But outside of the Orcutt tournament, the Cruisers claimed first at the Lindsay Rose Tournament earlier in June and first down in Camarillo during the Jessica Mendoza Tournament.
The Cruisers roster comprises of Lauren Jansen, Kiani Mack, Yvette Rodriguez, Daniella Vasquez, Audrey Rodriguez, Aunyce DeLuna, Avary Montgomery, Julie Gonzalez, Kaiah Kirsch, Reanna Elizondo, Sydney Douglas, Jade Dixon, Lola Soukup and Rylee Stoupee.
