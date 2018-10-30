While many of the Halloween festivities will likely wrap up with Wednesday's holiday, community members will still have the remainder of this week to vote in the fifth annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Fest.
Dozens of creatively constructed straw characters have been put on display at businesses and other organizations throughout the city this month. Of those, 23 are participating in the annual contest put on by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, in which community members — or anyone else — can vote on which scarecrows are the best in a range of categories.
Voting will remain open through Friday, Nov. 2.
The categories in the Chamber competition include: Scariest, Funniest, Best Business Theme and Most Original.
Anyone wishing to vote can do so online, through a link accessible on the Lompoc Chamber's Facebook page, or by filling out a ballot available at the participating businesses and organizations and at the Lompoc Chamber building at 111 South I St.
The contest’s winners are slated to be revealed during the Chamber's fall mixer, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-4567.