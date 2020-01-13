Lompoc Valley Peace Prize to be awarded at Jan. 26 ceremony

The Lompoc community is invited to attend the 10th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize ceremony, which will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
The 10 nominees being honored this year for having contributed to peace and understanding in the community include: Immigration counselor Guadalupe Perez; grassroots philanthropist Jose Trejo; community leader Yasmin Dawson; AAUW coordinator Pam Buchanan; 8-year-old philanthropist Boss Brockett; pastor Eric De La Cruz; Yuri Gomez and her classmates, known collectively as Lompoc Youth Connections; Maple High School Principal Katy Wallace; physical therapist Lorena Rios; and youth leader Eddie Perez.
The ceremony will include recognition of each nominee, as well as musical interludes and commentaries on peace.
After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to the church Fellowship Hall for refreshments.
